Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Published 8:47 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Thomas Harding Duffer, age 84, passed away Friday May 30, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hodgenville, Kentucky native was the son of the late Leo Duffer and Gladys Hargan Duffer and husband of the late Rebecca Kargle Duffer.

Thomas is survived by his two daughters, Glenn Ellen Duffer and Sarah Thomas Duffer and one granddaughter, Sydney Eryn Duffer.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 3, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Graveside Service will be Wednesday June 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST at the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville, Kentucky.