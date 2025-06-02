SLIDE SHOW: Operation PRIDE, WCPS raise flag at Cumberland Trace Elementary
Published 2:39 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
An American flag raised by a crowd of representatives from Warren County Public Schools and Operation PRIDE flies outside Cumberland Trace Elementary School Monday morning. Money for the project was privately raised by Operation PRIDE, with the cost for the flag and the 107-foot tall flagpole totaling over $90,000. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Malcolm Cherry performs “To the Colors” on the bugle as a crowd of representatives from Warren County Public Schools, Operation PRIDE and local and state governments gathered Monday morning at Cumberland Trace Elementary School to raise a 30 foot by 60 foot American flag in front of the school and next to Interstate 65. Money for the project was privately raised by Operation PRIDE, with the cost for the flag and the 107-foot tall flagpole totaling over $90,000. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Johnny Webb, former mayor of Bowling Green and head of Operation PRIDE, speaks to a crowd of representatives from Warren County Public Schools, Operation PRIDE and local and state governments Monday morning at Cumberland Trace Elementary School before a 30 foot by 60 foot American flag is raised in front of the school and next to Interstate 65. Money for the project was privately raised by Operation PRIDE, with the cost for the flag and the 107-foot tall flagpole totaling over $90,000. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Gracie Belton leads a crowd of representatives from Warren County Public Schools, Operation PRIDE and local and state governments and Cumberland Trace Elementary School students in the Pledge of Allegiance during a flag raising ceremony at the school on Monday. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
A crowd of representatives from Warren County Public Schools, Operation PRIDE and local and state governments snap photos as a 30 foot by 60 foot American flag is raised in front of Cumberland Trace Elementary School on Monday (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Warren County Parks and Recreation’s Nathan Perkins holds on to the end of a 30 foot by 60 foot American flag as he and other WCPR personnel prepare to raise the flag over Cumberland Trace Elementary School on Monday. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Warren County Public Schools superintendent Rob Clayton (left) welcomes Operation PRIDE head Johnny Webb to the podium outside Cumberland Trace Elementary School on Monday, as representatives from the school, Operation PRIDE, WCPS and state and local governments gathered to raise a 30 foot by 60 foot flag next to the school. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Representatives from Warren County Public Schools, Operation PRIDE and local and state governments cut the ribbon on a 30 foot by 60 foot American flag flying in front of Cumberland Trace Elementary School on Monday. The flag and flagpole were supplied through private donations collected by Operation PRIDE. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
