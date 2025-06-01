IT TAKES TWO: Greenwood duo make history as state doubles’ champions Published 12:08 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood senior tennis duo Aisha Merchant (right) and Arden Dethridge (left) show off their KHSAA girls' tennis doubles championship award plaques at Greenwood High School on Friday, May 30, 2025, after winning the tournament Thursday in Lexington. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood senior tennis duo Aisha Merchant (right) and Arden Dethridge (left) show off their KHSAA girls' tennis doubles championship award plaques at Greenwood High School on Friday, May 30, 2025, after winning the tournament Thursday in Lexington. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant’s paths have crossed plenty of times on the tennis court.

They’ve known each other since middle school – sometimes as an opponent, but also teaming up to play together.

So when Merchant transferred to Greenwood, and with Dethridge’s previous partner graduated, it seemed only natural that the paths would come together.

Email newsletter signup

“We played competitive tournaments all year round together, so it was just natural,” Merchant said.

The partnership has proved to be quite successful, with Merchant and Dethridge making history last week – winning the girls’ state doubles title on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Corbin’s Lindsay Jones and Katherine Morris.

Merchant and Dethridge are the first girls’ duo from Bowling Green/Warren County to win a state tennis title. They join Beck Pennington as the only Greenwood tennis player to ever win a state title. Pennington won his title in 2011.

In addition to the state title, Dethridge was named Miss Tennis Kentucky as the top female player in the state. It’s an accolade that puts her in the same company with Pennington and brother Dylan Dethridge. Pennington was named Mr. Kentucky Tennis in 2011 and Dylan received the honor in 2023.

“I think it shows the family we have built here at Greenwood tennis,” Dethridge said. “It’s not just a team. It’s a home. I am really thankful I have had this community that I have grown up in where I could just go out there on the court and have fun and improve as a player. I’m really just grateful for the experiences and opportunities I have gotten in this program.”

Merchant said the win was a dream come true.

“For as long as I can remember I have always wanted to be state champion,” Merchant said. “That was the goal. When I woke up this morning I was like, ‘Wow. I am actually a state champion.’ Now I can say it and it is real.

“It hasn’t really sunk in all the way, but it is cool.”

Thursday’s win is the culmination of a dominant year for the duo. They went undefeated against Kentucky competition – the lone loss coming to a duo in Ensworth, Tennessee – and did not lose a set in the postseason.

They didn’t lose a game at the region tournament and dropped 10 games total in six matches at state.

“I think all season long we knew pretty much if we worked at it and really stayed active on the courts that could be a possibility of what could happen at the end of the season,” Dethridge said. “I think hard work pays off and that is what we did all fall, all summer, all winter – get the reps in and get the doubles experience. It really showed in the season.”

She added the team chemistry helped with their success.

“We are out here all the time,” Dethridge said. “We figure out the differences and solutions to the problem. We can communicate with each other freely. We’re teammates, but we are also family members.”

Merchant said they have a really good bond with each other, something that made it easy for her to be willing to be Dethridge’s partner when she arrived this year.

“It was really exciting to me knowing I had this opportunity because it’s always been a goal,” Merchant said. “I knew having her as a partner that we could do it – no matter what. We could do it.”

Merchant said they put in a lot of work in the offseason to get to know each other better, including playing together in some USTA tournaments.

They also played against each other – something that both said they would rather not do.

“It’s not fun,” Merchant said. “We really don’t like doing that, but it always happens.”

Dethridge concedes that is just part of making both of them better players.

“To become a good player you have to play the tough matches,” Dethridge said. “I think, even though we really don’t like doing it, it is helpful.”

Merchant and Dethridge were the top seed in the doubles’ tournament, so the expectations were there from the moment they stepped on the court.

Dethridge said it really started to become a reality right after their semifinal-round win.

“It was kind of surreal,” Dethridge said. “We came off early (from the semifinal round) and the other semifinals were still playing. We were like, ‘We really have a shot at this.’ Our coach was saying to stay focused, stay active on the court and stay together. We knew if we could do that we could pull it off.

“Once we did it was just smiles. It was great. It was all the glory. It was amazing.”

Merchant said match point was something she will always remember.

“I envisioned it so many times in my head – it was like it had already happened,” Merchant said. “It was so crazy. I couldn’t stop smiling the whole day.

“I always stayed until the finals because I wanted to see what does it take to really do this. When I got here and became her partner, I knew we could do it. I was really excited that it happened.”

While this chapter of the pair’s tennis careers have closed, there is still more tennis to be played. Dethridge is headed to Murray State, while Merchant will play at Lindenwood University.

Before that both will compete with the rest of Greenwood’s girls team in the team portion of the state tournament, which begins Tuesday in Lexington. Merchant said the goal is simple.

“I am ready to win another state title,” Merchant said.

Dethridge added last week’s run is the added boost of confidence she thinks can help during the team tournament this week.

“I think fresh off of winning the individual title that you are able now to focus more on the team aspect of it and go out there and try to do it again,” Dethridge said.

And beyond that?

“We are just excited to see what the next chapter holds,” Dethridge said.