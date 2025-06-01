Hot Rods fall short in 2-1 road loss to Grasshoppers Published 7:19 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods were on the short end of a pitcher’s duel, dropping the series final 2-1 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers in South Atlantic League action Sunday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Grasshoppers (34-16) scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire. Esmerlyn Valdez led off with a walk, and Javier Rivas doubled, putting runners on second and third. Shalin Polanco drove in the first run with a single, and PJ Hilson plated the second on a sacrifice fly, giving Greensboro a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green (27-23) responded with a run in the top of the fifth inning against Greensboro starter Hung-Leng Chang. Noah Myers led off with a bunt single and advanced to second on a passed ball. Ryan Cermak moved him to third on a groundout, and Daniel Vellojin plated Myers on a fielder’s choice, making it a 2-1 game.

The bullpens for each team held the game scoreless through the final four innings, ending in a 2-1 Grasshoppers win.

Chang (3-2) was given the win, tossing five innings while allowing one run on three hits and striking out four batters. Snelsire (2-1) received his first loss of the season, going 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six. Brandan Bidois earned his fourth save of the season, pitching 2.0 scoreless frames with two walks.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before taking on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws in a six-game series starting on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.