Lady Gators’ Richards wins twice at 3A state meet Published 11:08 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Greenwood freshman Kayleigh Richards was a two-time winner at Saturday’s KHSAA Class 3A state track and field championships held at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track Facility in Lexington.

Richards won the state championship in the girls’ shot put wheelchair with a throw of 15 feet. She also took home the state title in the girls’ discus throw wheelchair with a winning distance of 34-09.

Barren County’s Greyson Billingsley had the top finish among area boys’ competitors, taking fifth in the discus.

South Warren’s quartet of Bailey James, Katelyn Best, Campbell Gerling and Hayley Best finished sixth in the girls’ 3,200-meter relay.

Barren County’s Riley Wilson finished seventh in the girls’ discus.

Warren Central’s Walter Moore took seventh in the boys’ triple jump, and South Warren’s Luke Roner was seventh in the boys’ 400 meters.

Greenwood got a pair of eighth-place finishes from Isaiah Summers in the boys’ high jump and the quartet of Garrett Hatcher, Hunter Cleary, Andrew Champion and Justin Doran in the boys’ 3,200 relay.

Louisville Trinity won the boys’ team title with 77 points, with Louisville Male taking runner-up honors with 54 points. Barren County tied for 33rd with four points, with Greenwood, South Warren and Warren Central all tying for 38th with two points each.

Louisville Assumption won the girls’ team championship with 85 points, with Louisville Male and North Oldham tying for second with 53 points. South Warren tied for 34th with three points and Barren County tied for 38th with two points.