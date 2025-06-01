What Jesus really taught Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Two words that should not be uttered together are conservative and church.

Jesus’ teachings were not conservative. The church leaders of the time were conservative. His preachings were a threat to the status quo they had established.

Jesus preached open acceptance of the physically impaired, the mentally challenged and the absolute sinner.

The conservative church of the time couldn’t accept that love, because the church leaders would lose control. No longer could they point at the less fortunate and declare them to be less in the eyes of God.

Jesus declared all acceptable in the eyes of God. Those that were different were forgiven with love.

I have been a member of the Presbyterian Church my whole life as were my parents and great grandparents. My father taught Sunday school for 50 years in this church. Never once was I taught that some people were not worthy to be in my church. Never once was I taught that people with different opinions should be dismissed from my church.

Nathaniel Brown is a conservative, as his privilege. He is welcome in the Presbyterian Church.

I am personally against bringing in conservative groups that promote exclusion and judgment of others based on their standards.

I don’t speak for the entire church, just as Mr. Brown does not speak for the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green.

The “woke” movement is a new return to teachings of Jesus. Empathy, compassion, and inclusion – three things not offered in the Reconquista movement.

I do believe that the Reconquista movement does hope to bring a “restoration” of the old patterns of exclusion and hate.

Do church members want a group of people who don’t know making decisions about who is welcome and acceptable in our church? These groups may limit compassion and acceptance. This would be a direct affront to Jesus teachings.

Jesus was not conservative. Jesus was both “woke” and a liberal.

Anna Sue Heller

Bowling Green