Aerospace Composites Solutions celebrates grand opening of Morgantown facility Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

MORGANTOWN — “God bless Morgantown.”

This is how Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps summed up his feelings on Thursday as he and other local, state and federal officials cut the ribbon on a new $26 million facility from the aircraft parts manufacturer Aerospace Composites Solutions, a company expected to generate 72 new jobs as it becomes the first occupant in the Morgantown Industrial Park.

The facility was opened with a ceremony headlined by local, state and federal officials. Speaking during the ceremony before the ribbon cutting, Gov. Andy Beshear said the ACS development represents “a big win” for Morgantown and Butler County.

“This is the type of investment that, yes, is going to create a lot of great jobs, but it’s going to attract other investments that show what Morgantown and Butler County can do,” he said.

Ground was broken on the facility in 2023. ACS got its start in 2009 as Blackhawk Composites, producing lightweight and durable parts that fill a multitude of aerodynamics needs across different areas.

ACS called a warehouse near Butler County Middle School its home for a number of years. As the business grew, its needs quickly exceeded that building’s capacity, hence the new facility.

Bill Smrtic, director of manufacturing for ACS and a founding partner of the company, said during the ceremony the company over the years has built parts for airplanes as well as rotors for helicopters, items for national defense needs, aerodynamic parts for racing vehicles and “some really wild projects,” like flying taxis.

Smrtic said he believes Morgantown, Butler County and Kentucky should all “be proud” of the people who will work inside the facility.

“I am proud of our employees,” he said. “I’m excited to see the global impact that they create from within these walls.”

Local leaders were also present. Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener told attendees that ACS demonstrated its commitment to the community by collaborations with local schools and government agencies.

“This grand opening is a powerful example of how strategic partnerships create real opportunities for our residents … (and) reinforces that we are open for new innovation and investment and long term growth within our community,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, praised ACS’ investment, comparing economic growth in the area to the state Butler County was left in when the company Sumitomo pulled out of the community in the early 2000s.

“If you haven’t been here in a long time, you don’t realize what a big hit that was to this community,” Guthrie said.