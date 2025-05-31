Shain, Snyder selected for Lindsey Wilson study-abroad experience Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Aaron Shain (’27), an interdisciplinary studies major from Scottsville, and Emma Snyder (’26), a human services and counseling major from Glasgow, were two of 15 students from Lindsey Wilson College selected to travel to the United Kingdom as part of an immersive study-abroad program at Harlaxton College.

During their nine days abroad, students visited the historic cities of London, Lincoln, York and Cambridge while based at Harlaxton. Harlaxton is a Victorian manor and the University of Evansville’s study-abroad center, located in Grantham, England, which is about three hours north of London.