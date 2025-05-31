Avery awarded Phi Kappa Phi Study Abroad Grant Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Zoe Avery of Bowling Green was recently awarded a Study Abroad Grant worth $1,000 fro The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Currently majoring in health science at Western Kentucky University, Avery will use the grant to study abroad in Tanzania.

Avery is one of 75 students nationwide to receive the award.

The grants are designed to support undergraduates — both members and nonmembers from campuses that have Phi Kappa Phi chapters — as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields by studying abroad.

The selection process for a study abroad grant is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, relation of travel to academic preparation and career goals, a personal statement, letters of recommendation and acceptance into a study abroad program.