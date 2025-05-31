Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Timmy and Susan Shackelford to Tiashia Greer and Carleta Partee, Lot 12, Elkins subdivision, $210,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph and Crystal Sloan, Lot 2, South Park Commons subdivision, $475,200.

B&T General Contracting LLC to Jose Aponte and Nelly Sosa, Lot 40, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $233,400.

Jonathan and Ashley Winn to Sara and Daniel Jackson, Lot 84, Drakesborough Inc., $572,000.

Stephen and Mollie Mackey to Gregory and Monica Updegraff, Lot 3, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $535,000.

Bell Group LLC to CC Ventures LLC, Lot 25-21-2, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $750,000.

Amy Disparte to Barry and Stephanie Dye, land on Ridgecrest Avenue, $235,000.

Xiu Zhu Chen and He Zhi Qiu to Tahir Muhammad Abdullah Khan and Yusura Ansari, Lot 258, Carter Crossings subdivision, $320,000.

J.B. Rangel to KRE Properties LLC, Lot 28-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $245,000.

Dragon Pride LLC to Lusombo Ramadhani and Jeane Futuma, Lot 121 The Springfield subdivision, $287,000.

Lee and Judy Deavours to Donald and Mary McGlothlin, land on Ridge Road, $362,000.

Spence and Logan Brakefield to Daniel Wilson and Abigail Lawalin, Lot 29, Crestmoor addition, $315,000.

Brenda Harlow to Matthew Harlow, Lot 53, Rivers Landing Edge subdivision, $169,900.

Melvin Dobbs and Rebecca Dobbs to Jason Myatt, Lot 136, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $900,000.

Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Brenda Carter, Lot 293, Park Hills subdivision, $235,000.

Ronald and Tabitha Walker to Jeffrey and Margaret Sheldon, Lot 490, Hidden River subdivision, $376,000.

Fred and Pamela McKain to C&J Ventures LLC, land near Porter Pike, $205,000.

Daniel and Maria O’Connor to Nathaniel Greve, Lot 522, Hidden River subdivision, $475,000.

Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Kenneth Alden Parmann and Cheryl Miller Parmann, Lot 41, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $219,000.

Christie Fisher to Isaac and Sarah Stevens, Lot 243, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $277,000.

Mary and Donald Price Jr. to Grace Ternes, Lot 668, plat book 44, page 315, $243,000.

Ronnie and Karen Meredith to Jordan Carter-Morris, Lot 3, Fountain Trace subdivision, $45,000.

Jeff and Sherri Curtis, Shelley Clark, Tracy Curtis, Stacy and Jann Curtis and Brandon and Andrea Kitchens to Domingo Juan Domingo Francisco and Angelina Juan Francisco, land near Richardsville Road, $150,000.

Carol Adams to Meghann and Steven Burns Jr., Lot 55, Drakesborough, $490,000.

Hasan and Dilek Elbistan to Logan and Marion Turner, Lot 41-100, Bent Tree Estates, $535,000.

Cory and Martha Henon to Nobuhiko Hattori and Kyla Kim, Lot 174, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $658,000.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kyaw Oo and Tin Tin Pyone, Lot 73, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $246,490.

Jesse and Alexa Baize to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass, $500.

JAG Properties LLC to AGA Properties LLC, Lot 599, Greystone subdivision, $240,000.

Henry and Ann Pepper to Cindy and Nathaniel Love IV, Lot 148, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $150,000.

Carol Molnar and Bobby Skaggs to Joseph and Catherine Suriano, Lots 1-3 and 1-4, Parker Miller Jr. commercial subdivision, $637,500.

Stephen and Kimberly Roberts to Jayro Pastor Pineda, land on Collegeview Drive and Gayle Avenue, $39,500.

Intervivos Trust Agreement to Rebecca Dobbs, Lot 26, Crossridge subdivision, $399,900.

Emily and Timothy Sweat II to Kathy Oglesby, Lot 12, Hunters Gate Estates, $221,490.

Ronald and Tina Hargett to Hargett Farm LLC, land on Nashville Road, no tax.

Handy Homes LLC to Lisa Gower, Lot 6, Handy Homes LLC property subdivision, $376,000.

Ura and Amy Yoder to Justin Harber, Lot 2, Rodney Burns subdivision, $280,000.

IW Solutions LLC to Adarius Barnett and Adrianna Rigsby, Lot 425, North Ridge subdivision, $223,000.

Mike and Evon Hymer to Stephen and Amanda Pruitt, Lot 90, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $299,900.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Harshadkumar and Ashaben Patel, Lot 138, Stagner Farms subdivision, $583,244.

Phyllis Prerost to Dennis and Felischa Page and Tim Page, land of record in deed book 1318, page 475, $74,937.