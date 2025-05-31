Beckers celebrate 50th anniversary Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Greg and MaryKe Becker will celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 31, 2025.

The couple was married by the Rev. William Graham at Corinth Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio.

They have lived in Bowling Green since January 1976.

Email newsletter signup

They have two sons, Brian (Leyda) and Adam; and two grandchildren, Ladrian and Kalina, all of Bowling Green.

The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary with a scenic train vacation later this summer.