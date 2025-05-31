Nguyen awarded Fulbright US Student Grant Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Nguyen Ngoc Minh Nguyen has been selected for a Fulbright US Student Program English Teaching Assistantship (ETA) in Taiwan.

A 2024 graduate in Chinese and Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) at Western Kentucky Universtiy, Nguyen will represent the United States as a cultural ambassador while working in English classrooms in Taiwan throughout the upcoming academic year.

The Fulbright US Student Program offers full funding for graduating seniors and recent graduates to spend an academic year abroad in English Teaching Assistantships (ETAs) or conducting research or creative projects that may or may not be part of a postgraduate degree program.

Email newsletter signup

Nguyen is the daughter of Hoa and Lam Nguyen of Bowling Green.

Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.