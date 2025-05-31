Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Restaurant inspections for May 21-27, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Vistro, 3621 Plano Road, 100.

Kroger, 711 Campbell Lane, 99.

Yummi Sushi at Kroger, 711 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because the permit holder is not monitoring/providing to the regulator authority procedural records from monitoring/verification of the HACCP plan, 98.

Sam’s Gyro, 741 Campbell Lane, 100.

Spillway Bar and Grill, 2195 Old Louisville Road, 100.

Sister Sister Delish Eats, 645 Goshen Church N. Road, 100.

Courtyard By Marriott, 1010 Wilkinson Trace Road, 96.

Nolasco’s Mexican Grill, 677 Three Springs Road, 96.

Drury Inn, 3250 Scottsville Road, 99.

– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.