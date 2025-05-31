SLIDE SHOW: Young vendors test business skills at second Community Farmers Market

3/8 Swipe or click to see more

Liam Johnson (right) and his brother Maeson (middle) talk to customers about the 3D-printed dragon eggs and paracord bracelets they and their family are selling during their first year at the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS