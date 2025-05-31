SLIDE SHOW: Young vendors test business skills at second Community Farmers Market
Published 11:10 am Saturday, May 31, 2025
1/8
Swipe or click to see more
Hannah Faulkner, 12, (left) smiles as Collins Hawkins, 5, and her 3-year-old sister Camden try on her Peony Pink Crafts crocheted headbands and scrunchies during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/8
Swipe or click to see more
Various crocheted animal designs are set out on display at Darby Meredith’s Darby’s Designs booth for her first year selling at the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/8
Swipe or click to see more
Liam Johnson (right) and his brother Maeson (middle) talk to customers about the 3D-printed dragon eggs and paracord bracelets they and their family are selling during their first year at the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/8
Swipe or click to see more
Antonio Hildebrand, 12, and his 9-year-old sister Julia talk to customers about their farm fresh eggs and other good from their family farm, Hildebrand Farm, during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/8
Swipe or click to see more
Young vendors sell their goods to customers during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/8
Swipe or click to see more
Jars of spiced pickles are set out for sale at the Pickle Pot booth during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/8
Swipe or click to see more
Saylor Bochynski, 8, talks to customers as she and her sister sell jewelry and other goods at their Iris and Rose booth during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/8
Swipe or click to see more
Members of Girl Scouts Troop 639 set out jewelry, candy and other goods to sell during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Young vendors set out crafted goods, food, plants and other items to sell to customers during the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace