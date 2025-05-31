SLIDE SHOW: Young vendors test business skills at second Community Farmers Market

Published 11:10 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/8
Hannah Faulkner, 12, (left) smiles as Collins Hawkins, 5, and her 3-year-old sister Camden try on her Peony Pink Crafts crocheted headbands and scrunchies during the Children's Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Young vendors set out crafted goods, food, plants and other items to sell to customers during the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, a farmers market run entirely by aspiring business owners ages 5 to 17, behind the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday morning, May 31, 2025. The market, now in its second year, featured around 55 different booths and was hosted by WKU Innovation Campus, Community Farmers Market, Warren County Library and CREATE.

