Three vie for SKyCTC presidency Published 6:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

It’s down to three candidates for the next president of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Email newsletter signup

They are a state university president and chief and administrative officer, a community college president, and a distinguished professor of economics, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced earlier this week.

Ted A. Lewis, with a doctor of education, serves as the president and chief administrative officer of Bluefield State University-Beckley in West Virginia, according to KCTCS.

Mike D. Rodgers, also with a doctor in education, is president of Wilkesboro Community College in North Carolina, KCTCS stated.

And Michelle Trawick, with a Ph.D., is a distinguished professor of economics at University of Nebraska in Omaha, according to KCTCS.

“We are pleased to welcome three highly accomplished finalists to Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College as we move forward in selecting the next president,” KCTCS President Ryan Quarles wrote in a statement. “The selected president will play a critical role in shaping the future of the college and expanding opportunities for students across the region.”

Public forums were held for the candidates May 28 and 29.

The position opened last summer when the then-president of 11 years, Phil Neal, became the acting executive vice president and provost for KCTCS.

Brooke L. Justice shortly after filled the local position as SKyCTC’s interim president in August.

Detailed profiles of the three candidates are at https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/presidental-search/index.aspx

Horowitz’s reporting with the Daily News is possible through a partnership with Report for America.