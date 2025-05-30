Lady Toppers announce pair of transfers Published 3:27 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s soccer program has announced two new additions to the 2025 roster in transfers Mia Riddick and Torrie Grant-Clavijo.

Riddick comes to WKU from Arkansas and Grant-Clavijo comes from St. Bonaventure.

“We are excited about our additions during this transfer window,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “Torrie and Mia will be great additions to the team in the classroom, in the locker room, and most importantly on the field. Both have strong soccer pedigrees and significant college experience under their belt. We cannot wait for them to join the rest of the squad soon. The best is yet ahead for this Hilltopper group, and we cannot wait to get started.”

Mia Riddick

Roswell, Ga. | Arkansas | Roswell High School | Redshirt-Junior | Goalkeeper | 6-0

In high school, Riddick led her team to a regional championship and a finals appearance in the GHSA championship in 2022. She allowed no goals during regional play during that season. She was named to the All-Region First Team twice and earned Region Player and Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. She was also named to the All-State Team that season.

At the club level, she played with UFA for three years. In 2021, she led to the team to a ECNL Final Four appearance and a No. 4 national ranking. She was named a Top Drawer Soccer National Tournament Standout and was ranked as the No. 1 goalkeeper in her class in Georgia.

Torrie Grant-Clavijo

Toronto, Ontario, Canada | St. Bonaventure | North Toronto Collegiate Institute | Sophomore | Midfielder/Forward | 5-1

At St. Bonaventure, Grant-Clavijo started in 13 matches while playing in all 16 games for the Bonnies. She scored her first collegiate goal against Rhode Island on Oct. 17. She notched two assists on the season, one against VCU on Sept. 29 and another against Richmond on Oct. 24.

In high school, Grant-Clavijo played and started in every game and was one of the team’s leading goal scorers and assists contributors. On the club side, she played with WNY Flash ECNL for two years.