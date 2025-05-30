Cougars’ Blann claims 2A state title in triple jump Published 10:04 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Logan County senior Nicholas Blann won the boys’ triple jump and finished as the rummer up in the long jump at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field championships at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility on Friday in Lexington.

Blann won the triple jump state championship with a jump of 45 feet. He took runner-up honors in the long jump with a distance of 20-02.00.

In the girls’ meet, Warren East’s Brelynn Wardlow finished second in the high jump (5-04) and teammate Delilah Martter was second in the discus (119-04).

Logan County’s Nia Scipio tallied top-eight finishes in the triple jump (third) and long jump (seventh), while teammate Cleo Bragard was fifth in the 300 hurdles and finished sixth in the 100 hurdles.

Franklin-Simpson’s quartet of Kaelyn Harmon, Annaya Layne, Jania Layne and Lyniah Brown finished fifth in the girls’ 400-meter relay and took eighth in the 800 relay.

Warren East’s Madison Lawson tallied a scoring finish by placing eighth in the girls’ triple jump.

In boys’ competition, Butler County’s Ryder Harbaugh was seventh in the 800. The Bears’ Case Hooten, Clay Steff, Carson Davis and Harbaugh finished sixth in the 3,200 relay. Harbaugh, Colton Hampton, Hooten and Steff combined to finish eighth in the 1,600 relay.

Warren East’s Dane Parsley was fifth in the boys’ long jump and Logan County’s Damani Goodloe finished eighth in the boys’ triple jump.

Covington Catholic won the boys’ team championship with 85 points. Bourbon County as second with 52 points. Logan County finished 15th (19 points), Butler County tied for 27th (6 points) and Warren East tied for 32nd (4 points).

Lexington Catholic won the girls’ team title with 88 points. Calloway County (75 points) was second. Warren East finished 15th with 17 points, Logan County was 18th with 15 points and Franklin-Simpson tied for 27th with 5 points.