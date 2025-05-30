Scotties’ Martin wins state title in long jump Published 9:50 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Glasgow junior Jerrick Martin claimed the lone area state championship in the KHSAA Class A state track and field meet, winning the boys’ long at the UK Track & Field Complex in Lexington.

Martin won the state title with a jump of 22 feet, 9.5 inches.

Russellville’s Octavius McKeage took runner-up honors in the boys’ triple jump (43-08) and Edmonson County’s quartet of Ashton Johnson, Aidan Meredith, Tyler Brooks and Landon Franich was second in the boys’ 3,200-meter relay (8 minutes, 14.10 seconds).

In the girls’ meet, Russellville’s DeMyiah Allen finished second in the shot put (37-09.00) and Glasgow’s Danica Stephens, Aniston Young, Taylor Wilson and Cynthia Austin combined for a runner-up finish in the 400 relay (51.31).

Austin added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump and Edmonson’s Cariann Williams, Leilani Powell, Bailey Ferguson and Mollie Johnson teamed up to finish seventh in the girls’ 3,200 relay.

Also scoring in the boys’ meet was Glasgow’s quartet of Martin, Keyshawn Austin, Kellon Stone and Jaylen Bradley in the 400 relay (fourth) and Edmonson’s Ashton Johnson in the 3,200 (eighth).

Louisville Collegiate won the boys’ meet with 53 points, with Williamsburg taking second with 46. Glasgow tied for 18th with 15 points, Edmonson County finished 30th with 9 points and Russellville tied for 32nd with eight points.

Lexington Christian won the girls’ team title with 117 points, with Bishop Brossart (97) taking runner-up honors. Glasgow tied for 15th with 11 points, Russellville tied for 20th with eight points and Edmonson County tied for 34th with two points.