Dethridge and Merchant win state doubles title Published 10:30 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Greenwood seniors Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant completed a dominant run through the KHSAA state girls’ tennis individual tournament to win the girls’ doubles final 6-2, 6-2 over Corbin’s Lindsay Jones and Katherine Morris.

Dethridge and Merchant are the first girls’ duo from Bowling Green/Warren County to win a state tennis title. They join Beck Pennington as the only Greenwood tennis players to ever win a state title. Pennington won his title in 2011.

The pair won six matches at state, all in straight sets – dropping 10 games total, only two through the first four matches.

They claimed the region championship without losing a game and finished the state prep season undefeated against duos from the state of Kentucky.

Dethridge was named Miss Tennis on Thursday, with Greenwood coach Tim Dethridge named the KYHSTCA girls’ coach of the year.

Dethridge and Merchant now move on to team play with Greenwood competing in both the boys’ and girls’ team tournaments beginning Tuesday in Lexington.