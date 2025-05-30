Pauletta Gail Lovell (Lloyd)

Published 4:45 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Pauletta Gail Lloyd Lovell, 78, of Bowling Green passed away May 26, 2025 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

The Warren County native was born May 13, 1947 to the late Avilee Deleani and Altie Dee Bilbrey Lloyd. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, James Wilford Craft, Jr. who passed away in 1975; siblings, Garland Lloyd and Garnel Lloyd Warner; and sister-in-law, Sherry Lloyd. Gail was an active member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Prior to retirement she worked as a dental assistant, owner and operator of North Main Glass, and domestic housekeeper. She was a loving, compassionate, giving person whose heart was burdened for the lost. Gail was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, James H. ‘Buddy’ Lovell IV; children, Rhonda Craft Ross of Alvaton, James Kelly Craft of Bowling Green, and Dustin Lane Lovell (Valaria) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Gabe Ross (Haley), Luke Ross, Miranda Craft, Gemma Lovell, and Moira Lovell; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Jeremiah ‘Peanut’; brothers, Neal Lloyd and Graland Lloyd (Lacy); and several nieces, nephews, church family, and special friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 2 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 2 until 7 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery #2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.