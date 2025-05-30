Rondall Lamar “Ron” Thornton

Published 4:48 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Rondall Lamar Thornton, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Medical Center of Scottsville. He was born in Warren County, Kentucky on August 2, 1932 to the late Porter and Edna (Gaddie) Thornton.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Amy Earl (Pearson) Thornton; son Tony Thornton; granddaughter Heather Blair; three brothers Bill, Roger, and Larry Thornton; two sisters Patty Jo Watts and Teresa Mary Thornton.

After serving in the United States Airforce, Ron worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield where he was instrumental in establishing fair hospital rates across the state of Kentucky. He later retired as Kentucky’s Senior Vice President.

Upon retiring Ron began working as a gardener, enjoyed fishing, and farmed. He was a life long member of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church, where his faith was first formed. Ron served the church at the local, state, and national levels. He was a member of the State Conference, helping assign ministers to churches, and served on the National Board of Pensions.

Throughout his life Ron held many titles, a favorite of which was Unofficial Mayor of Boyce, a community he held dear. Ron was responsible for helping create the Boyce Community Center, where he spent much of his time volunteering and eventually serving as President.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons; Steve Thornton (Denise) and Tom Thornton (Sheila); daughter-in-law Denise Ann Thornton; and one brother Ken Thornton (Jean). Eight grandchildren survive; Kirstie, Brad, Bryan, Kody, Jason, Jeffrey, Arien, and Joshua; 18 great grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. all at the funeral home. Burial will be in Whites Chapel Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Whites Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.