‘Bachelorette’ star to share her journey at Capitol Published 10:31 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Warren County Public Library will host an evening with “Bachelorette” star Michelle Young.

The free event at 6 p.m. June 16 at the Capitol in downtown Bowling Green will serve as an “inspirational keynote,” according to WCPL Marketing Manager Meagan Miles. The event will spotlight Young’s journey as an educator, activist and nationally recognized television personality.

“She embodies our mission about supporting the community, education and just making a positive impact in the community,” Miles said. “The library is always looking to bring in different voices and different perspectives, and we just really think that Michelle will connect with the community.”

Young, known for her roles on Season 25 of The Bachelor and as the star of Season 18 of The Bachelorette, is also an accomplished 5th-grade teacher, Division I athlete, and advocate for underserved students. She is the founder of The Michelle Young Foundation, which partners with school districts to offer the Homework and Hoops after-school program, which provides academic support and athletic engagement.

The foundation also awards scholarships to students through teacher nominations, supporting extracurricular involvement.

“We just want people to feel inspired by her story,” Miles said. “If (the speech) inspires them to go out and do something good for the community, that would be great.”

– For more information or to reserve tickets, visit warrenpl.org or call 270-781-4882.