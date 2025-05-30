Church news Published 9:10 am Friday, May 30, 2025

SPECIAL SERVICES

Decoration services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Oak Forest No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Adolphus. The Burden Family from Beaver Dam and the Turner Family from Bowling Green will sing. Bro. Adam Crabtree will preach. Lunch will be served after the morning service. There will be no afternoon services.

SPECIAL MUSIC

The Garmons will sing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Scottsville for homecoming services. The church is located at 1680 Union Chapel Road.

The Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be held at 6 p.m. June 7 at Burger King in Beaver Dam; and Gospel Fest in the Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 14 at the newly upgraded amphitheater in Hartford.