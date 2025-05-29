‘Friendship’ dives into the dark side of bromance Published 5:42 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

“Friendship” is a film that is uncomfortable to watch, but that’s not a bad thing.

This comedy from writer/director Andrew DeYoung takes the audience to some dark and disturbing place, delivering a twisted take on the bromance genre with a talented cast that is 100% committed to the bit.

“Friendship” may well not be for everyone, but for those who like their laughs awkward, this is for you.

The film tells the story of Craig (Tim Robinson), a middle age husband with a teen son living a mundane life in the suburbs. When a neighbor’s package is accidentally delivered to his home, Craig takes it to the rightful owner Austin (Paul Rudd), a weatherman newly moved into the area.

Craig is immediately smitten with his new neighbor to the point of obsession, convinced they are going to be best friends forever. But after a few awkward encounters, with Craig the one at fault, Austin calls off the friendship. Craig sets out to prove his worth to Austin, resulting in a series of events that brings his seemingly happy world crashing down.

The trailer suggests a film where Craig is dismissed by Austin, but the story manages to take a surprising, and bold, turn by having the audience slowly realize that Craig is not exactly friend material.

This works thanks to Robinson’s committed performance. I am not familiar with Robinson’s previous work, but have discovered his brand of comedy is a little off-center. That skewed view of comedy plays well into the character here, with Craig suffering from social disorders in a way that makes him borderline psychotic.

Rudd is the perfect adversary to Robinson’s comic approach, giving us a slightly darker approach to the nice guy character he’s made a career out of playing.

Throw in Kate Mara as Craig’s wife, a cancer survivor who is constantly under-appreciated by her husband, and you have a cast that understands the assignment, push the limits of the laughs into some uncomfortable territories.

Fortunately, they are able to make it work with DeYoung delivering a keen comic eye behind the camera and an even smarter comic voice as the writer.

“Friendship” is unique in every way, willing to take the audience somewhere few movies have dared. As the summer blockbusters continue to overtake multiplexes, this is the perfect alternative, an offbeat comedy that delivers.

If You Go

“Friendship”

Starring: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd

Directed by: Andrew DeYoung

Rating: R for language and some drug content

Playing at: Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12

Grade: B+