Hilltoppers wrap up track season at NCAA East Regionals Published 12:31 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Four Western Kentucky track and field athletes wrapped up competition early Thursday morning at the NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida.

The meet puts a stamp on the 2025 outdoor slate for the Hilltoppers.

To kick off action on Wednesday, WKU’s Kaison Barton competed in his first NCAA Regional meet and claimed a 35th-place finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 60.85 meters.

Following a lengthy weather delay, three more Hilltoppers competed late into the night. Van Thrasher managed a time of 14.69 in the 110-meter hurdles. Sterling Weldon managed to finish just outside the top 30, claiming 31st in the men’s long jump.

Kameron Horton rounded out the events of the day, competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In the 100, he finished in 10.60, taking 40th place. In the 100 in the regional meet last season, Horton finished in 10.88.

Horton then competed in the 200, finishing in 21.12. He finished 26th, just two spots from the qualifying mark for the finals. His sophomore campaign was highlighted by a gold medal finish and Conference USA Championship in the 200-meter dash earlier in May.

Results

100

40th – Kameron Horton – 10.60

200

26th – Kameron Horton – 21.12

110 Hurdles

46th – Van Thrasher – 14.69

Long Jump

31st – Sterling Weldon – 7.18 (23-06.75)

Hammer Throw

35th – Kaison Barton – 60.85 (199-07)