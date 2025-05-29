Lady Topper tennis adds Seton Hall transfer Einess Published 12:11 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s tennis coach Greg Davis announced the signing of Isabelle Einess on Thursday.

“I’m really excited to have Isabelle coming aboard in the fall of 2025,” Davis said in a news release. “Coming up, she was one of the top juniors in the country, a top 80 junior in the country, so she’s somebody who I think is going to come in and help us somewhere in the top of the lineup in singles and help us somewhere in doubles as well. She fits our culture as far as being a hard worker, she plays with a high motor and high energy and she’s very good in the classroom.”

Einess comes to WKU from Seton Hall, where she spent her freshman season. She posted a 5-1 record in spring dual matches, competing at the No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 positions with victories over Saint Joseph’s, Sacred Heart, Hofstra, Georgetown and Monmouth.

She prepped at Breck School in Minnesota, where she finished her career with 47 consecutive matches and 115 games won in a row. She was a two-time Class A Girls Tennis Singles high school state champion and also made the championship match as a sophomore. She was ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota and named The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Metro Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

Einess is the fifth newcomer WKU has signed for the 2025-26 roster. She joins Arkansas State transfer Ariadna Fernandez and Bradley transfer Andra Sirbu, as well as Barbara Olvera and Virginia Madueño Pita. WKU returns Emily Schut, Elizabeth Sobieski and Carolina Chiatti from the 2024-25 roster.

WKU finished the 2025 season with a 15-10 overall record and a 12-6 record at home. The 15 wins were tied for third-most in a single season in program history and the 12 home wins were tied for the most at home in a single season.