Dethridge and Merchant advance to state doubles final Published 12:38 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant advanced to the finals in girls’ doubles, while Greenwood’s Gary Zheng made the semifinals in boys’ singles at the KHSAA state tournament on Thursday in Lexington.

Dethridge and Merchant defeated Taylor County’s Peyton Godsey and Ryley Necessary 6-0, 6-0 before a pair of 6-0, 6-1 wins against Sacred Heart’s Caitlin Mcqueen and Morgan Elliott in the round of 16 and Central Hardin’s Parker Lally and Zoe Graziano in the quarterfinals.

The duo defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Kiley Demoss and Caroline Lovvorn 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and were scheduled to meet Corbin’s Lindsay Jones and Katherine Morris in Thursday’s final.

Zheng defeated Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson 6-2, 6-1 in the second round, Corbin’s Nathaniel Hill 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 16, Kentucky Country Day’s Charles Lewis 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals before falling to Christian Academy of Louisville’s Landon Ecarma 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.

In other boys’ singles action, South Warren’s Jack Donovan won his second-round match against Pikeville’s Ashton Tackett by default before falling to Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Evan Fombry 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 16. Bowling Green’s Seamus Cronin fell to North Oldham’s Samuel Gurevich 6-0, 6-1 in the second round.

In other girls’ doubles, South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Peyton Lemily defeated Dixie Heights’ Cassidy Derry and Isabella Norvell 6-4, 6-1 in the second round, and Notre Dame’s Isabella McElwee and Malia Christensen 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16 before falling to Demoss and Lovvorn 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

South Warren’s Paisley Harris and Ravnoor Dhaliwal defeated Rose Hill Christian’s Carman Callaway and Abigail Justus 6-2, 7-5 in the second round before falling to Jones and Morris 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 16, while Greenwood’s Madison Sherrod and Julianne Ashby fell to Owensboro Catholic’s Madison Clark and Alexis Moyers 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

In boys’ doubles, Greenwood’s Wyatt Packard and Barrett Zies defeated South Oldham’s Nicholas Bolen and Tighe Stocker 6-2, 6-4 in the second round before falling in the round of 16 to Louisville St. Xavier’s Jacon Ray and Logan Elliott 6-0 6-1.

Greenwood’s Grant Dunn and Brayden Phillips fell in the second round to North Oldham’s Connor Rubinstein and Jeremie Park 6-3, 6-0, while Bowling Green’s Houston St. John and Ub Han fell in the second round to Henry Clay’s Max Hixson and Mason Johnson 6-3, 5-7, 10 (10-7).

In girls’ singles, Greenwood’s Chloe Dickens defeated St. Mary’s Olivia O’Neill 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in the second round before falling to Lexington Christian Academy’s Katie Lankford 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16. South Warren’s Sol-Francesca Poole defeated Christian Anderson 6-0, 6-0 in the second round before falling to Sacred Heart’s Claire Rueff 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16.

Greenwood’s Addison Hales fell to Lexington Catholic’s Nicole Hanna 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.