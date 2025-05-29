SLIDE SHOW: South Warren, Warren East advance to face off in region championship Published 12:13 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Warren East pitcher Autumn Brooks (25) pitches to Cumberland County second baseman Lilli Shrock (4). Warren East first baseman Tristen Lindsey (18) catches the ball to get Cumberland County short stop Mollie Vincent (7) out on first. Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) bats. Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) bats. Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) runs to first. Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) catches a ground ball hit by Cumberland County second baseman Lilli Shrock (4). Warren East third baseman Addison Lee (24) attempts to catch the ball as Cumberland County catcher Madi Cooksey (24) safely crosses third base. Warren East short stop Lydia Jones (1) catches a fly ball hit by Cumberland County right fielder Cassie Branham (22). Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) throws the ball infield to try and get Cumberland County catcher Madi Cooksey (24) out. Warren East short stop Lydia Jones (1) bats. Warren East catcher Jordan Brooks (4) bunts the ball. Warren East pitcher Autumn Brooks (25) bats. South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) throws her hands up in celebration as the Spartans win 10-0 over the Trojanettes. South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) pitches to Barren County left fielder Abby Elmore (10). Barren County second baseman Josey Moore (16) bats. Barren County left fielder Abby Elmore (10) watches the ball as South Warren first baseman Hadley Borders (4) reaches to pick it up. Barren County pitcher Shea Bogue (19) pitches to South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18). South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) bats. South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) sprints to first. South Warren right fielder Keegan Pruitt (17) gets hit by a wild pitch. Barren County short stop Kaity Elmore (12) bats. Barren County right fielder Lily Elmore (14) bats. Barren County right fielder Lily Elmore (14) sprints to first. Barren County center fielder Gracie Myatt (17) hits a foul ball. South Warren first baseman Hadley Borders (4) bats. South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) bats. South Warren left fielder Kaylee Wilson (7) runs home to score a run. South Warren's Avery Reesy (25) gets a high-five from Hadley Borders (4) after she scored a run. South Warren advances to tomorrow's region title game against Warren East. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Warren East Raiders won 2-1 over the Cumberland County Panthers, and the South Warren Spartans won 10-0 over the Barren County Trojanettes, in the Region 4 semifinal games at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East and South Warren will face off in tomorrow’s region title game.

