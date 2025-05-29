SLIDE SHOW: South Warren, Warren East advance to face off in region championship
Published 12:13 am Thursday, May 29, 2025
1/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East pitcher Autumn Brooks (25) pitches to Cumberland County second baseman Lilli Shrock (4) in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East first baseman Tristen Lindsey (18) catches the ball to get Cumberland County short stop Mollie Vincent (7) out on first in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) bats in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) bats in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) runs to first in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) catches a ground ball hit by Cumberland County second baseman Lilli Shrock (4) in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East third baseman Addison Lee (24) attempts to catch the ball as Cumberland County catcher Madi Cooksey (24) safely crosses third base in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East short stop Lydia Jones (1) catches a fly ball hit by Cumberland County right fielder Cassie Branham (22) in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) throws the ball infield to try and get Cumberland County catcher Madi Cooksey (24) out in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East short stop Lydia Jones (1) bats in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East catcher Jordan Brooks (4) bunts the ball in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/28
Swipe or click to see more
Warren East pitcher Autumn Brooks (25) bats in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) throws her hands up in celebration as the Spartans win 10-0 over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) pitches to Barren County left fielder Abby Elmore (10) in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County second baseman Josey Moore (16) bats in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
16/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County left fielder Abby Elmore (10) watches the ball as South Warren first baseman Hadley Borders (4) reaches to pick it up in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
17/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County pitcher Shea Bogue (19) pitches to South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
18/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) bats in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
19/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) sprints to first in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
20/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren right fielder Keegan Pruitt (17) gets hit by a wild pitch in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
21/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County short stop Kaity Elmore (12) bats in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
22/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County right fielder Lily Elmore (14) bats in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
23/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County right fielder Lily Elmore (14) sprints to first in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
24/28
Swipe or click to see more
Barren County center fielder Gracie Myatt (17) hits a foul ball in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
25/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Hadley Borders (4) bats in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
26/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) bats in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
27/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren left fielder Kaylee Wilson (7) runs home to score a run in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
28/28
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Avery Reesy (25) gets a high-five from Hadley Borders (4) after she scored a run in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over the Trojanettes in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. South Warren advances to tomorrow’s region title game against Warren East.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Warren East Raiders won 2-1 over the Cumberland County Panthers, and the South Warren Spartans won 10-0 over the Barren County Trojanettes, in the Region 4 semifinal games at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East and South Warren will face off in tomorrow’s region title game.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace