SLIDE SHOW: South Warren, Warren East advance to face off in region championship

Published 12:13 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Warren East pitcher Autumn Brooks (25) pitches to Cumberland County second baseman Lilli Shrock (4) in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers in the Region 4 semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East advances to tomorrow’s region title game against South Warren. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Warren East Raiders won 2-1 over the Cumberland County Panthers, and the South Warren Spartans won 10-0 over the Barren County Trojanettes, in the Region 4 semifinal games at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Warren East and South Warren will face off in tomorrow’s region title game.

