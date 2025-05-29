East’s Vincent stars on mound Published 8:37 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Brooks Vincent excelled in two very different roles for Warren East in back-to-back days of the Region 4 Baseball Tournament.

In the Raiders’ 4-3 quarterfinal win against defending region champion Russell County, Vincent came in to close out Raiders’ victory after a rock-solid start by Brenden Bratcher. Vincent did the job with three straight outs – two on strikeouts – to earn the save.

The next night, Vincent got the start against Greenwood and delivered six scoreless innings to earn the win in the Raiders’ 2-0 win. Vincent allowed just one hit and a trio of walks while fanning nine.

“I like a little run support, but I love the pressure,” Vincent said. “It makes it more fun.”