Hudson gets record hit Published May 29, 2025

South Warren junior McLaine Hudson has already piled up the stats and accolades throughout her softball career.

The University of Kentucky commit added to that resume in Monday’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament with an RBI triple in the third.

That hit was No. 360 in her career, surpassing Madisonville-North Hopkinsville graduate Kaylee Tow for the KHSAA record for most career hits.

“It means so much to me,” Hudson said. “All the hard work that’s gone into this moment. That hit, I am just very blessed to get it.”

The Spartans were scheduled to face Barren County in Wednesday’s semifinals.