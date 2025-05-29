SLIDE SHOW: South Warren takes region title with win over Warren East Published 10:20 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1/25 Swipe or click to see more The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 2-0 over the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/25 Swipe or click to see more The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 2-0 over the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 3/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) hits a triple in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 4/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) slides safely into third base as Warren East third baseman Addison Lee (24) reaches for the ball in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 5/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) smiles after hitting a triple in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 6/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East pitcher Autumn Brooks (25) pitches to South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 7/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 8/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) sprints to first in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 9/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East first baseman Tristen Lindsey (18) catches the ball to get South Warren designated player Keegan Pruitt (17) out on first in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 10/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 11/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren pitcher Courtney Norwood (10) pitches to Warren East right fielder Kynleigh Barrick (28) in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 12/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 13/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East pitcher Tristen Lindsey (18) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 14/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) dives in an attempt to catch a hit by Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 15/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East second baseman Kennedy Lawson (11) hits a foul ball in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 16/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren centerfielder Jenna Lindsey (13) catches a fly ball hit by Warren East second baseman Kennedy Lawson (11) in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 17/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East catcher Jordan Brooks (4) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 18/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East first baseman Autumn Brooks (25) bunts the ball in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 19/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren centerfielder Jenna Lindsey (13) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 20/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East first baseman Autumn Brooks (25) catches the ball to get South Warren left fielder Kaylee Wilson (7) out on first in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 21/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren second baseman Kinleigh Russell (8) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 22/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) celebrates as she walks to first in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 23/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East centerfielder Kenzie Upton (27) throws the ball infield to home in an attempt to get South Warren right fielder Hadley Borders (4) out as she slides into home in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 24/25 Swipe or click to see more Warren East catcher Jordan Brooks (4) reaches for the ball as South Warren right fielder Hadley Borders (4) slides over home plate in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 25/25 Swipe or click to see more South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a run in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans won 2-0 over the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

