SLIDE SHOW: South Warren takes region title with win over Warren East

Published 10:20 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/25
The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 2-0 over the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans won 2-0 over the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article