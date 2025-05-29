Art show, ice cream breakfast to benefit House on the Hill Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

An art show and ice cream breakfast are just a couple of the upcoming events that will benefit House on the Hill, an organization dedicated to assisting low-income families with housing and food.

The volunteer-run organization offers these families access to fresh foods and groceries through the grocery store program, emergency food box and food box delivery/pickup and affordable housing through temporary emergency housing, community developments and The Guesthouse program.

“The Guesthouse program is a year–long program for people transitioning from being homeless or who find themselves in other difficult situations,” said House on the Hill Executive Director Joel Hawkins. “At the end of that year, our goal is for them to be able to pay for expenses on their own.”

He said that House on the Hill serves over 500 families with food and housing each month, with referrals from school family resource centers, United Way, Goodwill and other partners in the community.

House on the Hill operates with the help of partnerships within the communities it serves and fundraisers.

One of the fundraisers is The Art of Home show, which will begin Thursday (May 29) with a gallery opening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the House on the Hill office at 1333 Magnolia St.

During the show’s opening, there will be a wine and charcuterie artist meet and greet. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased on the website – houseonthehillbg.com.

Hawkins said the month-long art show will feature the works of around 20 local artists.

“The show will include glass, pottery, photography, watercolor, acrylic, oil, mixed media and fiber art,” he said. “Each of the artists has donated at least one of their pieces for auction during the show.”

The auction will run through June 28, the day of the gallery closing.

The closing will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will include refreshments, an artist meet and greet, music and a beer garden. Silent auction winners will also be announced.

Arm bands for the closing are $25 and can be purchased on the website. Those who attend must be 21 to purchase the arm band, which allows for entrance into the beer garden and includes two beverages.

The show’s regular gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Special group showings can be made by by calling (270) 991-8848.

The Art of Home Ice Cream for Breakfast held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 14 is “exactly what it sounds like,” Hawkins said.

General admission is $5, while group tickets of five to nine people can be also be purchased at a discounted price.

Patrons can enjoy a “Strawberry Poptart,” original flavor from the Meltdown Ice Cream Shop and Soda Fountain or a Poptart Ice Cream sandwich (one breakfast item per ticket).

Also included in the ticket price is one art project per child (ages 5-12), gallery walk for adults and a silent auction.

Hawkins said group lunches will also be held throughout the month of June, with several available dates on the calendar for groups of 8-20.

In July, House on the Hill will host The Grocery-Richardsville Spotlight, highlighting how the store is benefiting the community and meeting its needs.

Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, held in November, will share information on food drive locations, how that food will be used and statistics on homelessness and hunger in the community.

Both will be held at House on the Hill.

Family Movie Night will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Capitol with a kids art show, a Christmas movie and an early shopping silent auction.

The Volunteer and Partner Gala will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, featuring a Red Carpet, cocktails, dinner and awards and recognition. The location is to be determined.

Hawkins said that they are always in need of volunteers to help keep things running smoothly.

“We have many volunteer opportunities available, such as packaging dry goods and food deliveries,” he said. “You can find many of these opportunities on the website. We can also schedule times for work groups or church groups who would like to come in and help.”

For event tickets and more information, visit houseonthehillbg.com.