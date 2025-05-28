Students recognized for testing — and excelling — above their grade levels Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Western Kentucky University Center for Gifted Studies honors students Friday at the Van Meter Auditorium for their above-level testing achievements in the Talent Identification Program of Kentucky. (DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ)

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

The Western Kentucky University Center for Gifted Studies on Friday honored more than 300 students who scored exceptionally on above-level testing.

The ceremony, held at the Van Meter Auditorium, had around 180 honored students in attendance as well as their family, friends and educators. The testing was offered by the organization the Talent Identification Program of Kentucky, which assesses students academically to help guide them toward suitable programming and resources that challenge them and encourage growth.

“Today is a day to recognize exceptional talent and to affirm each student’s determination to achieve their best — our future depends upon such talent and such determination,” Rep. Robert Duvall, R-Bowling Green, said to the crowd.

“Thank you for working hard to make your parents proud, make your teachers proud and to make your state proud.”

The TIP-KY Ceremony recognized former fourth, fifth and sixth graders who scored at or above the 90th percentile on at least one çategory of the test I-Excel, which is designed for eighth graders. It also honored students, most from seventh or eighth grade, who scored at or above the ACT college readiness benchmark in at least one subject area.

“It’s a hard test, but it’s OK as long as you’re mentally prepared,” said Addie Pittman, a London native who was recognized for scoring that met or exceeded the criteria in all subject areas.

Pittman has taken a practice math ACT every week for two or three years. She’s learned to focus more on her own progress than the score. Still, she recognizes the importance of the latter, as well.

She wants to score well at an earlier age to have that for when she applies to college. The plan she added, is to be in the medical field.

“I want to make a difference for my community and my country …” she said.

Added her mother, Tiffany Pittman, “I feel like she’s always looking for something to challenge her. And I think that gifted children should definitely be challenged along the way.”

Skyler Nichols, an incoming sophomore in the Whitley County School District, said his passion for academic work comes from its ability to help others.

“I really want to be able to get into a career where I can actually change lives and make a positive difference in the world,” he said, adding that doing so academically is the best way to go about it. “I want to be able to leave a positive mark in the world and be remembered for that.”

There are times motivation is a challenge — but it’s important to remember, he said, that “every day, you’re working toward your future.”

Nichols, himself, was honored for meeting the TIP-KY criteria across all areas of the ACT.

“Sometimes, there’s momentary lapses, but you’ve got to push through it,” he said.

Nichols’ mother passed from stage four lymphoma before he attended summer camp in seventh grade. It enhanced his motivation to pursue a career in the medical field, he said.

“He’s overcome a lot of obstacles to get where he is,” said Ruth Osborne, the Gifted and Talented coordinator for his district.

Seven students from the rural Whitley County district were recognized by TIP-KY, she said.

“We don’t have access to a lot of higher level opportunities that kids in urban and bigger cities have, as far as academics and the arts — so, to have this opportunity for my children to be able to participate in taking an above-level test like the ACT and then to be recognized for it, it’s great.”

Meanwhile, Renee Li of W.R. McNeill Elementary and her father Qi Li each shared that some pride came with the accomplishment, as she was recognized for the reading requirement on the I-Excel.

“I think that should be an encouragement for her,” Qi Li said.