SLIDE SHOW: Raiders blank Gators to advance to region championship

Published 1:04 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/18
Warren East catcher Brayden Quarles (10) does a backflip as he and his teammates celebrate winning 2-0 over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Warren East Raiders won 2-0 over the Greenwood Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.

GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019.

