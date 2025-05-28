SLIDE SHOW: Raiders blank Gators to advance to region championship
Published 1:04 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Warren East catcher Brayden Quarles (10) does a backflip as he and his teammates celebrate winning 2-0 over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East pitcher Brooks Vincent (23) pitches to Greenwood third baseman Whitt Glosick (29) in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood second baseman Jackson Lee (26) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood second baseman Jackson Lee (26) sprints to first in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood’s Rylan Graves (12) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East second baseman Carter Bessette (1) catches a fly ball hit by Greenwood third baseman Whitt Glosick (29) in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood pitcher Nathan Howard (17) pitches to Warren East third baseman Matthew Escalera (9) in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) celebrates after safely stealing second in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East short stop Briggs Young (28) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood first baseman Andrew Jolly (9) reaches to catch the ball to get Warren East short stop Briggs Young (28) out on first in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East second baseman Carter Bessette (1) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren East third baseman Matthew Escalera (9) reaches third base on a single by Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood first baseman Andrew Jolly (9) reaches to tag the base to get Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) out on first in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood designated hitter Henry Justice (23) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The ball slips past the glove of Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) as Greenwood right fielder Canon Jaggers (11) safely reaches first in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood centerfielder Chaze Huff (6) bats in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Raiders celebrate as they win 2-0 over the Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Warren East Raiders won 2-0 over the Greenwood Gators in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Warren East will face South Warren in Wednesday’s championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
