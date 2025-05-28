Warren East slips past Cumberland County in region semis Published 10:50 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The stakes were already high for the Warren East softball team in Wednesday’s Region 4 semifinal matchup with Cumberland County at the WKU Softball Complex.

Warren East already knew a win would assure it a berth in the region title game for the first time since 2021, but there was an added caveat facing the Lady Panthers. Cumberland County was the last team to beat the Lady Raiders, spoiling Warren East’s senior night with a 6-4 win on May 13.

The Lady Raiders were able to get revenge, outlasting Cumberland County 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel and securing a spot in Thursday’s championship game.

“We came into the game definitely wanting to win,” Warren East senior shortstop Lydia Jones said. “They spoiled our senior, which stung a little bit, so we had it coming. We were ready.”

Cumberland County outhit Warren East 5-4, but the Lady Raiders were able to take advantage of the limited chances.

Warren East (26-11) got on the board in the second when Kenzi Upton doubled, advanced to third on a pop up and scored on a passed ball.

Cumberland County (17-14) answered in the top of the third with three straight hits — including an RBI double from Abby Morgan that tied the score 1-1.

It remained that way until the fifth. Kynleigh Barrick singled with one out and advanced to third on a bunt by Madison Lawson, who was able to reach on a throwing error. That set the stage for Jones, who hit a fly ball to left field that scored Barrick.

“I knew either way I had to get that run in,” Jones said. “Whether it was a ground ball right side or a sac fly. I saw that change-up inside and I knew I needed to take it as far as I could because I knew the runner on third was going to get in there.”

Autumn Brooks was able to close it out, retiring the final six batters to seal the win. Brooks earned the win with four innings of scoreless relief, walking one and striking out two. Tristan Lindsey went the first three, allowing five hits and one run.

“They started seeing Tristan early, so I threw Autumn out there,” Brooks said. “She has different spin on her pitches and a little more speed. I thought she came in and finished the game really strong.”

The win extended Warren East’s streak to five straight. The Lady Raiders have allowed six runs total in four postseason games.

“Postseason I feel like we have turned it on.” Jones said. “We are able to hit now one through nine. We didn’t hit as well as we have been in this game, but we’ve been hitting well. It’s something we are going to try to stay on and keep pushing through.”

Warren East will look for its first region title since 2021 facing South Warren at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the WKU Softball Complex. The No. 1 ranked Spartans have won four straight against Warren East, including an 11-2 win in last year’s region semifinals.

“We are ready,” Brooks said. “We said, no pressure tomorrow for us. It’s all on them trying to hold the No. 1 seed and all the expectations throughout the year.”

CCHS 001 000 0 — 1 5 2

WEHS 010 010 X — 2 4 0

WP: A. Brooks LP: Branham