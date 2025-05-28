SLIDE SHOW: Spartans win region championship title

Published 11:33 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/22
The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 8-7 against the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans won 8-7 against the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article