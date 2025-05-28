SLIDE SHOW: Spartans win region championship title Published 11:33 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 8-7 against the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) tags Warren East left fielder Trace Cunningham (3) out as he gets stuck between first and second base in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren pitcher Ethan Reynolds (12) bats in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren pitcher Ethan Reynolds (12) celebrates hitting a home run in seventh inning in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East pitcher Matthew Escalera (9) pitches to South Warren centerfielder Brandon Perkins (10) in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) hits a double in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) sprints to first after hitting a double in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East centerfielder Dane Parsley (6) celebrates after catching a fly ball hit by South Warren pitcher Ethan Reynolds (12) and firing the ball behind the runner for an inning-ending double play in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren pitcher Ethan Reynolds (12) pitches to Warren East designated hitter Carson Choate (24) in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East third baseman Carter Bessette (1) bats in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East third baseman Carter Bessette (1) reaches first base safely as South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) reaches of the ball in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) reaches to catch the ball as Warren East third baseman Carter Bessette (1) dives safely back to first in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East pitcher Matthew Escalera (9) bats in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East pitcher Matthew Escalera (9) watches the ball as he runs to first in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) bats in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) bats in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) is welcomed back to home base by Alex Miller (29) and Casey Green (13) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East second baseman Kaiven Hinton (7) catches a fly ball hit by South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren East first baseman William Alexander (25) moves in to tag South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) out on first base in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) jumps onto home plate as a bases-loaded walk forces him home for the game-winning point in the Spartans' 8-7 win against the Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 8-7 against the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans celebrate as they win 8-7 against the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU's Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans won 8-7 against the Warren East Raiders in the Region 4 championship at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

