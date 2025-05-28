SLIDE SHOW: Spartans advance to region championship with win over Trojans

Published 12:59 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Grace McDowell

The Spartans celebrate winning 8-4 over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans won 8-4 over the Barren County Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.

