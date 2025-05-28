SLIDE SHOW: Spartans advance to region championship with win over Trojans
Published 12:59 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025
The Spartans celebrate winning 8-4 over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County short stop JP Hyde (7) jumps to catch the ball as South Warren’s John Mosley (8) dives safely back to first in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren pitcher Tanner King (19) pitches to Barren County catcher Aiden Keeney (9) in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County left fielder Jordan Harris (20) bats in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County right fielder Axel Dysholm (27) dives safely back to first as South Warren first baseman Grey Pearson (1) reaches for the ball in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) tags Barren County right fielder Axel Dysholm (27) out as he slides into second in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County designated hitter Jaxon Vincent (1) bats in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County designated hitter Jaxon Vincent (1) rounds first in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County pitcher Colten Wilson (14) pitches to South Warren centerfielder Brandon Perkins (10) in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) hits a triple in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren designated hitter Casey Green (13) rounds first after hitting a triple in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County second baseman Jackson Reece (22) catches a ground ball hit by South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren catcher Joseph Fentress (22) bats in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) dives safely back to first as Barren County first baseman Gavin Coffey (21) reaches to tag him in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County pitcher Jacob Spence (13) pitches to South Warren first baseman Grey Pearson (1) in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren first baseman Grey Pearson (1) bats in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County first baseman Gavin Coffey (21) bats in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County right fielder Axel Dysholm (27) sprints to first in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) throws the ball to first baseman Grey Pearson (1) to get Barren County short stop JP Hyde (7) out in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Barren County third baseman Price Thompson (4) bats in the Spartans’ 8-4 win over the Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Spartans won 8-4 over the Barren County Trojans in the Region 4 semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. South Warren will face Warren East in Wednesday’s region championship.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace