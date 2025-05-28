Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Kenneth E. Sparks, 87, of Woodburn died May 23,2025 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Kenneth was born March 6, 1938, in Adair County to Emery and Opal Rupe Sparks. His family moved to a farm in Woodburn when he was 12 years old. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and WKU.

Kenneth enlisted in the US Air Force after high school. He served seven years with the last three years being assigned to missile units at Vandenberg AFB, in CA. He returned to Kentucky and followed his interest in electronics that led to a job as a field engineer with IBM. This job offered him the opportunity to meet and become friends with people around the area in all types of work. He knew the computer process whether manufacturing, banking or education.

He retired from IBM after 27 years. He became a member of the faculty at Bowling Green Technical College for eleven years because he said, “we still have boys to send to college”. He valued education and needed to be sure his children had the opportunity to attend whatever school they chose. Kenneth was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church where he previously served as treasurer, Sunday School teacher and on many committees. He loved his church and spent many happy days helping build the nursery and preschool wing.

Kenneth also served several years as the Woodburn representative to the Warren County Planning and Zoning Board. His greatest joy came from helping and working with his children on projects at their homes. Yvonne, Jason and Brian were always on his mind and in his heart. His sense of humor showed with his corny jokes and stories. All the grandkids and great grandkids heard many of his stories.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anita Faye Lyles Sparks. They were married December 23, 1976. Faye doesn’t know if it was his quick wit or cute grin that drew her into his circle of friends fifty-three years ago, but she has enjoyed every day since loving him. Seeing him at his best as a husband, father and papa meant so much. He is survived by daughter Karon Yvonne Osburne (Tim) of Mt. Juliet, TN. and their children Tosha (Kenny), Tim (Brittney) and Troy (Casey). Their grandchildren Travis (Becca), Baylee, Taylee, Liam, Lynox, Lainey and Lily. And survived by two sons; Kenneth Jason Sparks (Whitney), and their children Garrard Emery and Lincoln Walker, and son Richard Brian Sparks (Jennifer Smallwood) of Woodburn. Kenneth is also survived by his brother Leroy Sparks (Margaret). He was predeceased by his parents, sister Louise Stephens, brother Odell Sparks and an infant sister.

Also predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Bud and Clara Neal Lyles of Allen County.

There will be no visitation or service. The family requests that any expressions of sympathy go to Hospice of Southern KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.