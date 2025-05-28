Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Julia Faye Hughes, 93, of Scottsville, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025 at her residence. The Halfway, KY native was the daughter of the late Clarence Oliver and Ambra Smith Oliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Buddy Hughes.

She was a graduate of Allen County High School and Bowling Green Business University. Mrs. Hughes worked at J.T. Patterson and Son Wholesale Grocery and in the offices at Union Underwear (The Derby). She was a member of Mt. Union General Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as treasurer and clerk. She was an avid Western and UK basketball fan. She loved antique cars and spending the winters in Florida.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 31 at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Saturday, May 31 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by cousins, Judy Lowhorn and Marie Profitt (Darrell); special friend, Shannon Atwood (Jeff); and her fur baby, Benji.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.