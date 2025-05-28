SLIDE SHOW: Med Center raises final beam on High Street Tower
Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025
The final beam is raised and installed on Med Center Health’s ongoing High Street Tower project at the Medical Center at Bowling Green on Wednesday morning, May 28, 2025, to mark the substantial completion of the structural framework of the Tower.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Med Center Health employees and officials gathered to watch the final beam be raised and installed on the ongoing High Street Tower project at the Medical Center at Bowling Green on Wednesday morning, May 28, 2025. The beam-raising ceremony marks the substantial completion of the structural framework of the Tower.
