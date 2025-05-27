WKU softball lands two on CSC Academic All-District team Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Western Kentucky designated hitter Maci Masters (30) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 3-2 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU advances to play Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Western Kentucky pitcher Rylan Smith (17) pitches to Jacksonville State left fielder Emma Elrod (5) in the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 loss to the Gamecocks in Conference USA tournament at WKU on Thursday, May 8, 2025. WKU will play Sam Houston in an elimination game this afternoon. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS

Western Kentucky’s softball team had two athletes named to CSC’s Academic All-District team on Tuesday.

Maci Masters and Rylan Smith earned their sports after their performance on the field and in the classroom.

Masters quickly made an impact for WKU, finishing the season leading the offense in home runs with 14. In addition, she finished the 2025 campaign with a team-best batting average (.320), slugging percentage (.667), and on-base percentage (.444). The sophomore was also the only Hilltopper to finish with an OPS over 1.000 (1.111). Masters also earned All-CUSA Second Team honors.

In the classroom, Masters is pursuing a bachelor’s in elementary education and posted a cumulative GPA of 3.71 during the 2024-2025 school year.

Smith embraced her role as the Tops’ ace this season, leading in innings pitched with 140 2/3. She started 26 of the 39 games she appeared in and finished the season with a 15-7 record. Smith’s ERA of 3.14 was second-best on the squad, while she led the bullpen in strikeouts with 129. Her 44 strikeouts looking also ranked her second in the conference.

Looking to get her bachelor’s in broadcasting, Smith posted a 3.56 GPA during the school year.

As a finalist, Masters will advance to the All-America ballot to be voted on by CSC members. Those honorees will be announced June 17.

WKU finished the season with a 30-21-1 season and a 14-10-1 record in conference play. The Hilltoppers also matched the CUSA Preseason Coaches’ poll, finishing second in the conference standings.