Dethridge and Merchant win first round opener Published 8:34 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant rolled in the opening round of the KHSAA state girls’ tennis tournament on Tuesday in Lexington.

The top seeded team in girls’ doubles defeated Casey County’s Karmen Cundiff and Julia King 6-0, 6-0.

In other girls’ doubles action, South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Peyton Lemily defeated Mercy’s Riley Shellman and Aubrey Engler 6-0, 6-1. Greenwood’s Madison Sherrod and Julianne Ashby defeated Central Hardin’s Molly Bryan and Claire Yates 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7), while South Warren’s Paisley Harris and Ravnoor Dhaliwal defeated Clay County’s Elly Rader and Rachel Davidson 6-3, 6-4.

Email newsletter signup

In girls’ singles, Greenwood’s Chloe Dickens defeated South Warren’s Joanna Zhang 6-1, 6-3. Greenwood’s Addison Hales defeated George Rogers Clark’s Sydney Ely 6-0, 6-2, while South Warren’s Sol-Francesca Poole defeated Knott County Central’s Miranda Bartoe 6-0, 6-0.

In boys’ singles, Greenwood’s Gary Zheng defeated North Oldham’s Jack Geiser 6-0, 6-1. Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson defeated Lawrence County’s Chase Kendrick 6-2, 6-4, while Bowling Green’s Seamus Cronin defeated Fairdale’s Keegan Hartlage 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (12-10). South Warren’s Jack Donovan defeated Pulaski County’s Bem Hampton 6-0, 6-1, while Model Laboratory’s David Tofan defeated Greenwood’s Ethan Prop 6-1, 6-1.

In boys’ doubles, Greenwood’s Wyatt Packard and Barrett Zies defeated McCracken County’s Hayden Taylor and Asher Shanks 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. Greenwood’s Grant Dunn and Brayden Phillips defeated Jeffersontown’s Kaleb Brown and Andrew Cundiff 6-0, 6-2, while Bowling Green’s Houston St. John and Ub Han defeated Boyd County’s Mason Lawson and Wil Blankenship 6-0, 6-0.

South Oldham’s Nicholas Bolen and Tighe Stocker defeated Bowling Green’s Syed Kazim Mansur and Dawson Hu 6-2, 7-5.

Rain limited the state tournament to one round indoors on Tuesday, with the tournament scheduled to continue on Wednesday.