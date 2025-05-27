Margie Wilson (Cowles)

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Margie Cowles Wilson, 93 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at her residence.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Minerva J. Cassiday Cowles. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmie Wilson and sister, Dorothy Herrington. Margie was employed at the City of Bowling Green as a secretary. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Leaving to cherish her memory is her daughter-in-law, Susann Wilson Butler (Devin), granddaughter, Lindsey Blevins (Meritt), grandson, Corbin Wilson, great grandson, Oakes Blevins.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 28 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Oakland Baptist Church, P O Box 154, Oakland, KY 42159.