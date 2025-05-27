Sammy Lane Ragland (Hullett)

Published 11:57 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Sammy Lane (Hullett) Ragland, 94, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Greenview Hospital.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Henry Owen and Hattie (Thompson) Hullett. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lt. Roy E. Ragland; her grandson, Alex Johnson; four brothers, Douglas, Wayne, William Ray, and Robert C. Hullett. She was lovingly called “Aummie” by her grandchildren.

Sammy was a retired employee of Kroger and a long-time member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. She cherished her family and faith above all things. She loved to tell stories about her childhood, having grown up with her four uncles, aunt, grandmother, mother, and three brothers after her father had passed during the Great Depression.

An avid reader, Sammy usually had stacks of books nearby. Her wicked sense of humor and keen wit entertained everyone she knew and met. She loved nature and all the wonders it holds– finding luna moths and cocoons, fishing on the banks of the Gasper, letting birds eat sunflower seeds out of her hands, watching hummingbirds fight, and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She never met a baby or child she didn’t love. She was an excellent cook and guests never left hungry. She will be loved and missed more than words can ever express.

Survivors include three daughters, Judy Johnson (Lee), Rebecca Merideth (Ronnie) and Elizabeth Westbrook (John); one son, John Ragland; six grandchildren, Lauren Russell (Tommy), Hollye and Kaitlin Westbrook (Jonathan), Kevin Merideth, Karen Grice (Ryan), Cayce Johnson; six great grandchildren Scotlyn, Eisley, Theo, Sadie, Joey and Elva Dean. She is also survived by a niece and three nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Coley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and again from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Mars Hill Church of Christ or any charity of your choice.