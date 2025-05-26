Hilltoppers headed to Oxford for NCAA Regional Published 1:19 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Western Kentucky’s baseball team is headed to the NCAA Oxford Regional at Oxford-University Stadium on the campus of Ole Miss from Friday through Monday in Oxford, Mississippi.

The announcement was made during the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on Monday morning. The Hilltoppers won the Conference USA Championship for the first time in program history and will be the No. 3 seed in Oxford.

The regional features four teams (in order of seed): Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, WKU and Murray State. WKU will face off with Georgia Tech, while Ole Miss and Murray State will go head-to-head in the first round of tournament play. The Hilltoppers and Yellow Jackets will be the first game on Friday with first pitch at 3 p.m. CT. The Rebels and Racers will round out the day with a 7 p.m. CT matchup.

WKU will be making its fifth appearance at the NCAA Regionals and first in 16 years. The Hilltoppers were one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals in 2009, losing to No. 8 Ole Miss in the regional championship, 4-1.

WKU walked off Jax State to claim its first CUSA Championship in program history and first conference title since 2009. The Hilltoppers are in the midst of the one of the best seasons in program history, sitting with a 46-12 overall record.

WKU has received several postseason nods as WKU coach Marc Rardin was named the CUSA Head Coach of the Year while Tops pitching coach Dillon Napoleon was awarded the CUSA Assistant Coach of the Year. Star outfielder Ryan Wideman was selected as the league’s Player of the Year and sophomore right-hander Drew Whalen was tabbed as the CUSA Pitcher of the Year.

The Hilltoppers led CUSA with nine all-conference selections. Wideman, Whalen and Lucas Hartman were placed on the All-CUSA First Team while Jack Bennett, Cal Higgins, Carlos Vasquez and Kyle Hayes were featured on the All-CUSA Second Team. Reid Howard and Taylor Penn were recognized on the CUSA All-Freshman Team.

Ethan Lizama earned the Russell D. Anderson CUSA Tournament Most Valuable Player after hitting .389 and launching three home runs with seven RBIs in tournament play. Lizama, Wideman, Vasquez and Austin Haller were listed on the CUSA All-Tournament Team.