Raiders finally get past Lakers in Region 4 with 4-3 win Published 8:15 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

There’s a common thread linking the end of the past three seasons for Warren East’s baseball program.

Three straight years, the Raiders have seen their season end with a Russell County celebration — twice in the Region 4 Tournament championship, when the Lakers won the title in 2022 and last season. In between Russell County dealt East a first-round regional loss.

So when the bracket was drawn for this year’s tournament and the Raiders saw they would face their nemesis once more … well, motivation wasn’t a problem.

Behind a strong pitching performance from senior starter Brenden Bratcher, the Raiders pieced together enough offense to finally vanquish Russell County for a 4-3 win to earn a spot in Tuesday’s regional semifinals at WKU’s Nick Denes Field.

“They’ve had us for the last three years and I’ve been a part of it every time and it sucks more and more,” Bratcher said. “So I didn’t want to feel it again. I just did the best I could and my teammates backed me up.”

Bratcher fired six innings and struck out 11 batters. But at 106 pitches by the end of the sixth, Warren East (11-19) had to make a change heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Junior right-hander Brooks Vincent was ready to take over. Despite normally starting for the Raiders this season, Vincent made quick work of Russell County (24-11) with a strikeout, a first-pitch lineout and then a game-ending strikeout.

“I had a lot of energy,” Vincent said. “I was a little wild during warmups, but I calmed myself down and got it done.”

The Raiders opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with help some shaky Lakers defense, plating a run off an error and then another on a wild pitch to grab a quick 2-0 lead.

Russell County pulled even in the bottom of the second with back-to-back RBI doubles by Walker Stephens and Masen Jasper.

The Raiders answered in the top of the third. Bratcher led off with a single and one out later, Kaiven Hinton unloaded on a pitch to bang a triple off the wall in right center to drive in a run. Then with two outs, Briggs Young came through with an RBI single up the middle to boost East’s lead to 4-2.

“I feel like we struggled all year and then it’s just different,” said Hinton, who joined Young with two hits apiece for East. “They’ve put us out the past few years … just coming out tonight wanting to hit it. It’s just something else.”

Bratcher held the Lakers at bay for another inning, but in the bottom of the fifth Russell County crept closer with Owen Loy’s two-out RBI single.

Warren East coach Wes Sanford asked Bratcher for one more inning, and the senior came through by striking out the side.

“I love that kid,” Sanford said. “He’s pitched so great for us all year long. He kind of tweaked something on his steal in the very first inning, and he was like I want to finish. If I can do anything, I’d rather pitch than hit. He gutted it out. He’s been a bulldog for us. He’s been our guy all year long, so we had no doubt we were going with him today.”

Vincent closed it out for his first career varsity save and the Raiders are moving on past the Lakers. Warren East will face the Greenwood/Franklin-Simpson winner in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal.

“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Sanford said. “To be honest with you, I told this is personal for us. I know you don’t want to get too hyped and you don’t want to play this game with too much emotion because the bad things that can happen can drain you pretty quick if you do that. We just told them it’s about pride tonight and going out and doing everything we can to give ourselves the best chance and enjoy it and have fun.”

WEHS 202 000 0 — 4 5 1

RCHS 020 001 0 — 3 8 2

WP: Bratcher. LP: Loy. SV: Vincent.