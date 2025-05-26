SLIDE SHOW: Greenwood survives Franklin-Simpson’s late rally in Region 4 Tournament

Franklin-Simpson freshman Liam Heinze slides into third during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood senior Andrew Jolly (9) attempts to field a throw while Franklin-Simpson’s Brady Delk slides into first during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood’s Nathan Howard (17) reacts after Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Franklin-Simpson’s Jaxon Gass pitches during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood junior Henry Justice (23) bats during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood junior Jackson Lee bats during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood junior Jackson Lee slides into home plate while Franklin-Simpson’s Griff Banton (20) attempts to apply the tag during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Franklin-Simpson’s Braylon Turner (2) bats during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Franklin-Simpson’s Brady Delk (7) bats during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood junior Whitt Glosick (29) attempts to tag out Franklin-Simpson’s Brady Delk (7) during Greenwood’s 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson during the Region 4 Baseball Tournament held at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)