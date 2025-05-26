SLIDE SHOW: South Warren defeats Russell County 11-0 in region tournament

South Warren’s Layla Ogden (3) is cheered by her teammates after scoring during South’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
2/9
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Kinleigh Russell (8) rounds third during South’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
3/9
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Jenna Lindsey (13) runs home during South’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
4/9
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Jenna Lindsey (13) is safe at third during South’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
5/9
Swipe or click to see more
Softball fans congregate inside the parking garage overlooking the WKU Softball Complex during South Warren’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
6/9
Swipe or click to see more
Clinton County’s Aubrie Messer (10) pitches during South Warren’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
7/9
Swipe or click to see more
Clinton County’s Chloe Longwell (2) throws the ball to Aubrie Messer (10) during South Warren’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
8/9
Swipe or click to see more
The South Warren dugout cheers on pitcher Courtney Norwood during South’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
9/9
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Courtney Norwood (10) pitches during East’s 4-3 win over Russell County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)
About Jack Dobbs
Jack covers city government for the Daily News. Originally from Simpson County, he attended Western Kentucky University and graduated in 2022 with a degree in journalism.