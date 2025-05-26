SLIDE SHOW: South Warren defeats Russell County 11-0 in region tournament

Published 7:01 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

By Jack Dobbs

1/9
South Warren’s Layla Ogden (3) is cheered by her teammates after scoring during South’s 11-0 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, May 26 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)

About Jack Dobbs

Jack covers city government for the Daily News. Originally from Simpson County, he attended Western Kentucky University and graduated in 2022 with a degree in journalism.

email author More by Jack

You Might Like

Print Article