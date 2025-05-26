Spartans roll past Logan County for 10-0 win in regional opener Published 4:19 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

South Warren got rolling early and the offense was humming along all morning in a 10-0 win against Logan County that took just six innings in the Region 4 Baseball Tournament quarterfinals Monday at Nick Denes Field.

The Spartans struck for 10 runs off 10 hits, three walks and a trio of hit-by-pitches to keep the basepaths busy enough to overwhelm the District 15 champion Cougars.

The lopsided win was the first time South Warren (28-8) has scored double-digit runs in more than two weeks and helped erase the memory of last week’s 6-0 shutout loss to Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament championship.

“We told our hitters we’ve got to start fast, we’ve got to get runs,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “And then that allows the coaching staff to manage a little bit easier and to manage with an eye toward the next game.”

The Spartans got going right away, putting together three-run rallies in consecutive innings to start the game. Freshman second baseman got the scoring started with an impressive at-bat, fouling off numerous pitches before finding just the right one to loft a double deep to right field to score two runs.

“That was one of the best at-bats of the year, I think,” Gage said. “He kept fouling off two-strike pitches and then found the wall in right field.”

Perkins, who went 2-for-2 and tallied three RBIs, said he just had to stay patient on his first at-bat.

“I was looking for something inside to drive it, but he threw two good pitches (and) had two strikes on me,” Perkins said. “I kept battling and he left one down the middle. I took it backside — the wind helped it a little bit for a double.”

One out later, Jaxen Decker smoked a triple to deep right-center to drive in another run.

The Spartans were right back at it in the top of the second. Grey Pearson and Joseph Fentress had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and one out later Griffin Rardin drove both runners in with a double to left. Perkins came through with a two-out single to cap the three-run rally and push South Warren’s lead to 6-0.

An inning earlier, Rardin short-circuited a Logan threat by fielding a slow roller at shortstop before faking a throw to first before spinning and throwing out a Cougars runner who had strayed too far off third base.

South Warren senior Ethan Reynolds, who has missed much of the season with a broken hamate bone in his wrist, unloaded for a two-run home run over the left-field wall. The Western Kentucky signee has played in just five games since recovering from surgery on the injury.

“I’ve hit some balls like that this year some and usually if the wind’s not blowing like it was today those balls just hook foul,” Reynolds said. “Luckily the wind was blowing — or howling — to right field. The ball kind of had some backspin and it stayed fair. It was a good little upbringing for the team, got some good energy going.”

All that run support was plenty for South Warren starting pitcher Jacob Lobb, who sailed through 3 2/3 innings before Gage elected to pull him just before Lobb hit his pitch limit — the right-hander will be available for Thursday’s championship if the Spartans make it. Tanner King came on and got the strikeout with one pitch, then worked another scoreless inning before Dylan Marr finished up with a scoreless sixth to preserve the shutout. The trio combined to allow just one hit — a first-inning double by Tripp Wadlington — while striking out seven.

South Warren scored two more runs in the sixth. Ty Croghan drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run, then Casey Green delivered a sacrifice fly RBI for the final score.

Camden Page, Perkins and Pearson had two hits each to lead the Spartans. South Warren moves on to Tuesday’s semifinals to face Barren County, which beat Monroe County 1-0 on Monday.

SWHS 330 202 — 10 10 0

LCHS 000 000 — 0 1 0

WP: Lobb. LP: McLellan