Man shot in Warren, brother released after questioning Published 10:10 am Monday, May 26, 2025

A man was shot dead Sunday afternoon at a Warren County residence.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday to the 200 block of Atlantis Way on a report of a shooting.

Deputies arriving at the residence found a man inside with gunshot wounds and began performing CPR on the gunshot victim.

Medical Center EMS and the Plano Volunteer Fire Department then arrived and continued life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s brother was interviewed by law enforcement and then released, WCSO said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the gunshot victim or his brother and the investigation is ongoing.